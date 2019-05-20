More rain is on the way for the Topeka vicinity on Monday afternoon and evening, with some strong thunderstorms and flooding possible, according to the National Weather Service.

A flash flood watch was posted for 1 p.m. Monday through Tuesday evening for much of northeast, north-central, central and east-central Kansas.

Severe thunderstorms also are possible late Tuesday morning through the afternoon across far eastern and northern Kansas.

Additional heavy rainfall likely will result in flash flooding and could cause further increases in river levels.

As a result, river flooding is expected to continue through much of the week.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

• Tonight: Periods of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog after 2am. Low around 57. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

• Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

• Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

• Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

• Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

• Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

• Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

• Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent..

• Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

• Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.