A Leavenworth man has been sentenced to 18 months of probation for weapons charges, according to a prosecution official.

Michael W. Trapp, 32, was sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal use of a weapon. The criminal use of a weapon charge was related to the manufacturing of a shotgun with a barrel that is less than 18 inches in length.

Trapp had a previous felony conviction for possessing a shotgun with a barrel that was less than 18 inches. In the earlier case, police responded to his home May 12, 2018, after he was wounded by an improvised shotgun. He reportedly had placed the firearm in a backpack, which he dropped. This caused the shotgun to discharge, according to a news release from County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Trapp was sentenced to probation for his earlier felony conviction.

He was sentenced to probation again Friday for crimes that stemmed from a March 17 incident in Leavenworth. Police officers were called to his home for a report of a disturbance. Police learned that Trapp had another handmade shotgun. And there reportedly was a live round in the shotgun, according to Thompson.

Trapp pleaded guilty April 19 to the criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of a weapon charges.

Thompson said the prosecution and defense had agreed to a prison sentence as part of a plea agreement, but Trapp’s attorney indicated Friday that the defendant may want probation.

Trapp was eligible for probation under the state’s sentencing guidelines. But a special rule would have allowed the judge to impose a prison sentence because Trapp was already on probation when the crimes occurred.

Trapp was sentenced to 18 months for his new case and also placed back on probation for his earlier conviction, according to Thompson.