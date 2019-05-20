At Monday night’s meeting of the Hays USD 489 school board, the following action was taken:

• The board voted 5-0 to approve a $96,600 bid from Brian’s Concrete Services to replace a section of the Hays High School parking lot.

• Approved 5-0 a bid for $127,370 from Royal Architectural Products of Amarillo, Texas, to replace door locks in Hays High, Hays Middle School, Roosevelt Elementary School and Early Childhood Connections. About $17,000 of that will be paid from the federal grant for the renovation of the Oak Park complex for ECC.

• Approved 5-0 the classified staff handbook, board policy revisions, administrative handbook revisions and the 2019-20 board meeting calendar.

Board members Lance Bickle and Greg Schwartz were absent from the meeting.

The board met in executive session for 20 minutes to discuss negotiations with the Hays National Education Association. No action was taken afterward.

