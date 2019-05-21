Hays Aquatic Park season passes: Passes are $35 until May 24 from Hays Recreation Commission, 1105 Canterbury Drive. Call 785-623-2650.

Senior 2 Person Scramble Tournament: 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 22; Fort Hays Municipal Golf Course, 1450 Golf Course Road. Call 785-625-9949.

Healing Hearts “Avenue of Pinwheels”: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23; Mt. Allen Cemetery, children’s area. Call Center for Life Experience, 785-259-6859.

New York to Kansas: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, the amazing journey of Grace Bedell, “Lincoln’s Little Girl”; Hays Public Library, 1205 Main St. Call 785-625-9014.

Flavor Town Mafia: 9 p.m. Friday, May 24; The Golden Q, 809 Ash St. Call 785-625-6913.

Rock the 80s in Ellis: 8 p.m.-midnight Friday, May 24; Ellis Golf Club, 1301 Spruce St. Free, donations appreciated. Call 785-726-4711.

Friday Night Music on the Patio: 7 p.m. Friday, May 24; Midland Railroad Hotel, Wilson. Call 785-658-2284.

Market Opening Day: 7:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, May 25; fresh produce, homemade goods, cut flowers, live plants, with artists and musicians, Downtown Pavilion, near 10th and Main streets. Call 785-621-4171.

Hays Aquatic Park Opening: noon Saturday, May 25; 300 Main St. Admission for 18 and older is $4, ages 3 to 17 is $3, 2 and under is free. Call 785-623-2653.

Cedar Bluff Park Party: noon Saturday, May 25; Cedar Bluff State Park, Bluffton North Shore Park, Broken Spur Campground, 32001 K-147 highway, Ellis. Food trucks, outdoor games, volleyball tournament, jet ski demonstrations, kids sand castle build off and corn hole tournament, motorsports, trivia with prizes, dance. Vehicle permits required. Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism, Cedar Bluff Die Hards. Call 785-628-8614.

City of Hays Refuse/Recycling: Because of the observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 27, refuse/recycling route collection schedules will be as follows: Monday, May 27, and Tuesday, May 28, routes will be collected Tuesday, May 28. No change to Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday collection schedules. Call Solid Waste Division, 785-628-7350. Heavy holiday volume is anticipated, and the trucks have no set time schedule.

Hell Creek HoeDown: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 31-June 2, Otoe State Park, Wilson Lake. Pickers and grinners welcome to attend this annual live music hoedown. Park and camping permits required. Call 785-216-0662.

New Student Orientation: All day June 5-7, NCK Tech Hays. Call 1-888-567-4297 for information.

Frank Werth Tribute to Elvis Presley: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, “The Tour Years”; Grainfield Opera House, Grainfield. Award winning tribute artist performing live at the 1887 Historic Opera House. For tickets call Diana Kaiser, 785-938-4416, Ron Eberle, 785-673-9159, or Jan McCubbin, 785-673-8019.

Porch light nights: Hays Police Department ask residents to turn on porch lights at night for neighborhood safety. Odd-numbered homes, first and third full weeks of the month. Even-numbered homes, second and fourth full weeks.

Dial a straight line with Safe Ride: If you can’t walk a straight line, dial a straight line, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays in Hays, Call Safe Ride, 785-621-2580.