NORTON — Daniel McCormick will become the next president and CEO of Valley Hope, the board of directors announced Wednesday. McCormick will begin his new duties June 1.

In making the announcement, a Valley Hope news release said McCormick has a distinguished career serving as a senior executive and business advisor for more than 35 years.

Most recently, he was a managing partner of The Chancellor Group LLC in Minneapolis, a full-service consulting firm that specializes in various strategic, operational and financial issues within the healthcare industry, focusing on behavioral health, addiction treatment and recovery services.

“We are excited to have Dan’s expertise to lead Valley Hope at this critical time in our organization’s history,” said Patti Yaussi, chairwoman of the board of directors. “Dan is highly accomplished healthcare executive who has successfully led various health care organizations at different stages of their lives, from startups to turnarounds to growth and sustainability. We look forward to what he can bring to Valley Hope.”

The search for a new CEO began more than nine months ago when former president and CEO Pat George decided to step away from the organization.

“It is a privilege to be able to join an organization with Valley Hope’s history of service and innovation in the addiction treatment industry,” McCormick said. “In a time of increasing competition and changes within the industry, it is important to position Valley Hope to remain at the forefront of addiction treatment for the next 50 years.”

McCormick’s previous experience includes serving as CEO of the Hazelden Foundation, a national addiction treatment organization based in Minneapolis. He also was president and CEO of ETR Associates in Scotts Valley, Calif., a nonprofit leader in behavioral health design providing health education, training, research and consulting solutions to a national clientele. In addition, McCormick was senior vice president and executive director at Phoenix House New England, a behavioral health organization based in Providence, R.I. He earned a bachelor of science in finance and a master’s degree in health care administration, both from the University of Minnesota.

The nonprofit Valley Hope, a certified alcohol and drug addiction treatment organization headquartered in Norton, offers residential and outpatient services at 16 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.