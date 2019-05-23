The Hays Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has hired Sarah Wasinger as the new president/CEO, replacing Tammy Wellbrock who submitted her resignation earlier this year.

Wasinger currently serves as the board clerk and assistant to the superintendent for Hays USD 489, a role she has had since 2014. Prior to this position, she worked for RadioShack for more than eight years, serving as both district training store manager and store manager.

“Not only does Sarah have a wealth of experience to bring to this position,” said Shane Smith, 2019 chamber board chair, “she is also highly involved and informed about chamber offerings.”

Smith said that Wasinger has been involved with the Hays Area Young Professional program, a group under the chamber umbrella that caters to professionals ages 21 to 40. Wasinger served as a member of the HAYP Advisory Council for three years and as chair in 2018. In 2018, she was elected as an ambassador, which serves as the public relations arm for thecChamber.

“Making Hays the best place to live, work and play is important to me because my roots run deep in Ellis County,” said Wasinger. “I have always had a servant leader’s heart and a great desire to succeed. Cultivating our community members into confident achievers and leaders is something I’m excited to help foster for ongoing success.”

During her time at USD 489, Wasinger has led or participated with many initiatives, including: establishing the USD 489 Hope Pantry; serving on the Hays Homeless Coalition; and planning the first Project 489 Dinner Show & Auction as part of the USD 489 Foundation for Educational Excellence.

“Sarah’s vast understanding about the community as well as her connections with many area businesses and organizations is impressive,” said Smith. “On behalf of the Board of Directors, we thank Tammy Wellbrock for her leadership and believe that Sarah will continue to expand upon this strong foundation that supports our many Chamber members.”

Smith said meet-and-greet opportunities will be planned for the community when Wasinger is on board, which is slated for the first of July.