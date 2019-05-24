After a brief respite, rain returned to the capital city and much of Kansas on Friday. It could stay for a while, too.

More storms are expected over the Memorial Day weekend and early next week, and that could wreak havoc on holiday plans and mean more flooding for much of northeast Kansas.

The National Weather Service office in Topeka is expecting between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain Friday through Monday, with the highest rainfall totals occurring Friday with 1 to 2 inches.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday evening said it was preparing to release water from Perry Lake beginning Saturday, if forecasted heavy rains fill the reservoir's remaining storage capacity. The Corps of Engineers said it could potentially release water from Tuttle Creek Dam in Manhattan beginning Monday.

The NWS issued a flash flood watch, which is in effect through early Saturday morning, for northeast and east-central Kansas. River flooding also was expected to continue on Friday night and last into the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Counties in the flash flood watch include Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Osage, Shawnee and Wabaunsee.

The weather service said some of the weekend thunderstorms could be severe, with small hail, gusty winds and brief periods of heavy rainfall.

Rain is in the forecast every day through Tuesday for Topeka and vicinity.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

• Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could be severe. Cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

• Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

• Monday, Memorial Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

• Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

• Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

• Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

• Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

• Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.