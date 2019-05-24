WICHITA — For the Salina South Cougars, it was simply a brutal way to lose a baseball game and end their season.

The Cougars outhit and outpitched unbeaten Bishop Carroll for much of Thursday's Class 5A state tournament first-round game, but in the end, it wasn't quite enough.

The top-seeded Golden Eagles used a pair of walks and a bunt single to load the bases and then scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a South throwing error to win a tense 2-1 decision at Eck Stadium.

The victory sent Bishop Carroll (22-0) into Friday's 12:15 p.m. semifinal against defending champion Topeka Seaman, while South (10-11) goes home knowing it gave one of the state's top teams all it wanted.

"This is kind of what we do," South coach Kris Meis said after an emotional post-game meeting with his team. "We keep fighting ... teams that are better than us, we find a way to stay in the game. We did it again today."

Cougar senior Cole Wassenberg was masterful on the mound. The tall right-hander took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and got the first two outs before a ground ball skipped off the glove of South shortstop Cason Long and was ruled a hit.

Wassenberg was pulled with two outs in the sixth because of the pitch-count rule. At the time, he had allowed one run, two hits and had struck out nine.

"I had a fun time. They're a really good team," Wassenberg said. "They had a lot of quality at-bats against me, but I was just trying to do my best. My team played really well behind me."

"Wass was crazy good today," Meis said. "That's a team that averages 10 runs a game and he was really good."

Carroll got on the board in the bottom of the first when Logan Stockemer led off with a walk, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Carsen Pracht then walked and Stockemer scored when Pracht stole second and South catcher Jonas Baughman's throw ended up in center field.

South threatened in the top of the third when Drew and Charlie Baird each singled with one out. Mason Lundgrin's ground out to first moved the runners up a base, but Cason Long struck out to end the inning.

The Cougars used some late-inning magic to send the game into extra innings. In the top of the seventh, Luke Streit and Jovan Suarez walked to open the inning.

With one out, lead-off hitter Drew Baird sent a ground ball into the hole on the right side. Carroll first baseman Ethan McMillan got to the ball, but no one covered first and his late throw sailed wide, allowing Streit to score from second. Carroll relief pitcher Brady Bockover limited the damage by getting an inning-ending ground ball with runners on first and third.

Carroll pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the eighth. Stockemer walked to open the inning and Pracht reached first when his sacrifice bunt turned into an infield single. Another walk to Reece Flax loaded the bases, and after Mason Baalmann struck out, Cale Blasi sent a bouncing ground ball to second. South second baseman Charlie Baird's throw home sailed wide, but Stockemer would have probably beaten a good throw anyway.

Drew Baird had a pair of hits to lead the Cougars, who started four juniors and two sophomores. The three senior starters were Lundgrin, Wassenberg and Streit.

"We felt like we should have won the game and we felt like we made some really good pitches at times," Meis said. "I'm proud of my guys. The hard part is looking my guys in the eyes right now and knowing how much they invested and how hard they played and to not come out successful."