Volunteer firefighter moving on with Army

LEAVENWORTH — Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 soon will be losing one of its volunteer firefighters. That is because Frederick Hersey will graduate from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College next month and move on to his next assignment for the Army.

Hersey is major in the Army. And he has been volunteering for Fire District No. 1 while attending the CGSC, which is located on Fort Leavenworth.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” Hersey said of his time as a firefighter.

Hersey had no previous firefighting experience. But he said serving as a firefighter was a bucket list item.

Fire Chief Todd Farley said Hersey has completed more than 400 hours of training and responded to almost 200 calls since August.

Rain forces relocation of festival/car show

MOUNDRIDGE — Moundridge’s annual Black Kettle Festival and Car Show, scheduled this year for May 31 and June 1, is changing its main location due to the unrelenting precipitation.

“Due to all the rain that we’ve been having Wheatridge Park, where the car show is usually at, is pretty soaked,” said Mounridge Chamber of Commerce Director Murray McGee.

Much of what is planned for June 1 will move to the open area west of Moundridge High School at 526 E. Cole St.

“It’s a nice, grassy area with a few trees,” McGee said. ”...We will have all the Saturday activities we had planned on the west side of the school as well and people can park in (its) parking lot.”