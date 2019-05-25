Shirley "Jo" Reed was a teacher's teacher with a great sense of humor.

Salinan Gene Hulstine, who worked with Reed at both Sacred Heart and Salina Central high schools, said former students often would write Reed, their English teacher, and tell her how glad they were to have her as a teacher, as it better prepared them for college.

"She loved to teach and to work with kids," said Hulstine, a retired school counselor, of Reed, who died Friday at age 84.

Reed also had a great sense of humor, Hulstine said. She was known for passing out copies of the Salina Journal to her students, along with red pens, instructing them to find the mistakes and misspellings in stories printed in the paper.

After retirement, Reed began writing a Sunday column for the Salina Journal, titled "Sense and Nonsense," which took a wry and honest look at the foibles of everyday life and which later were collected into two books.

"The columns were a reflection of her personality," Hulstine said. "I always told her she was a good writer, and that she should write a book."

Former Salina Journal executive editor Ben Wearing said Reed's column was born as a result of her giving him "hell about the paper."

"She would write letters and pick the papers apart — she found grammatical mistakes, and it drove her crazy," Wearing said. "One day, I had an inspiration and said, "why don't you write a column?' She said, 'Really? About what?' I said just write about something you like. She said, 'really?'"

After Reed turned in her first column, Wearing said, "I said, 'she's a really good writer!'

"She had a gift, and readers loved her from the beginning," he said.

Salina writer, poet and teacher Patricia Traxler said Salina has lost its own "Will Rogers-style observer of human nature."

"There was such wit, love, humor and deep humanity at the center of Jo — and the most natural and unassuming sort of honesty," Traxler said. "I can't imagine Jo ever writing or saying anything that she didn't believe to be absolutely true, but she was never unkind in how she presented her truth, never arrogant. And she turned that eye for truth on herself, as often as not — always with humility and humor."

Salinan James Talley had Reed as a teacher for just one AP English class at Salina Central, but she made such a strong impression on him that Talley can still remember her formidable presence in the classroom 31 years later.

"I don't even remember much about the class itself, but I remember her," Talley said. "She was a force of nature and culture, decency and humanism. When she acknowledged something I posted (on social media), I felt I wasn't a complete loser in my life.

"Most of my heroes are teachers, and she's right up there in the pantheon."

Shirley "Jo" Reed was born in Muskogee, Okla., on Sept. 19, 1934, and graduated from Topeka High School, the former Marymount College in Salina and Kansas State University. She was an English teacher for 25 years and introduced the Advanced Placement Program in Salina, first at Sacred Heart and then USD 305.

Reed served on several boards in Salina, including St. Francis Boys' Home, the Smoky Hill Museum, the Salina Public Library and the Saline County Commission on Aging. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and was on the founding board of Salina Montessori School.

She also held numerous positions at Christ Cathedral, where she began the Feed the Hungry program, and was Verger for many years. She most recently served on the Bishop's Committee of Church of the Incarnation.

Salinan Ann Headrick said she knew Reed through her columns and was heartbroken to hear of her death, even though they had never met.

"She started commenting on things I was posting (on Facebook)," Headrick said. "When I commented back, I made sure every comma was in place. I was very careful in writing to her. I felt it was a test.

"She was so articulate in her writing, so spot on about a topic. When I actually did see her somewhere in person, I was afraid to approach her. She was like a movie star to me."

Reed's services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Christ Cathedral. Memorials may be made to the Saline County Commission on Aging, Christ Cathedral or Church of the Incarnation, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth, Salina.

