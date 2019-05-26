Andrew Jackson threw for 231 yards and five touchdowns as the Salina Liberty rallied for a 57-54 win over the Sioux City Bandits on Saturday night at Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

The victory moved the Liberty into second place in the Champions Indoor Football North with a game against division leader Omaha coming up next week.

Salina (5-3) moved ahead of Sioux City (4-4) for the crucial second playoff spot in the upcoming league playoffs but it would take a major defensive play among all the offensive fireworks that gave the Liberty room to breathe in the last minutes.

Trailing by 15, 37-22, early in the second half, Jackson used his arm to spread the wealth around to six different receivers while the defense was able to come up with enough stops to take a 43-40 lead with 10:03 left in the game.

From there out it looked like whoever had the ball last might get the victory.

“We were down at one point, but we clawed all the way back,” said Herron O’Neal, Liberty coach.

“I’m definitely happy with everybody—it was a team win,” he said.

Sioux City came right back after Jackson’s quarterback sneak from a yard out gave his team the 3-point lead and went ahead on Andre London’s 3-yard run with 8:03 to go 47-43.

Salina needed only two plays to regain the lead on Tracy Brooks’ 11-yard run at 6:56 but the Bandits were quickly on the move again and reached the Liberty 18. On a third-and-4 play, quarterback Dillon Turner went to London at the 9 only to have Naiquan Thomas deflect the ball and Travis Taylor come down with the pick.

The Liberty spend 3:16 of the remaining time to drive 41 yards to paydirt and the capper came when Ed Smith came open in the end zone and Jackson hit him in stride from 18 yards out for the game clinching touchdown with 56 seconds left.

Herron said he called the crossing pattern to Smith instead of taking the conservative approach and running clock.

“I’m always going to stay aggressive because I knew they were going to be aggressive and I got the matchup I wanted," O'Neal said. "No one in this league can stick with him.”

The Bandits had one more score in them but with only two seconds left, Turner’s 10-yard strike to Lee was nothing more than cosmetic effect.

Jackson was 20 of 32 to pick up his 231 yards while Brookes added another 45 yards to his CIF leading total and caught 7 of Jackson’s balls for 70 more yards.