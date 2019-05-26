A blind date in April 1968 led to the upcoming golden wedding anniversary on May 29 for Leroy and Nellie Quade. The Quades were married May 29, 1969, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hunter.

Leroy retired from Raytheon Aircraft in March 2005 and currently works part-time for Kansas Truck Center.

Nellie worked as a cashier/receptionist at Salina Journal more than 18 years, and is currently employed part-time at Mattie's Grill & Chill, Salina.

Leroy and Nellie have two sons, James (Tammy), of Salina, and Christopher, of Smith Center.

Cards of congratulations may be sent to the The Quades at 408 E. Claflin, Salina, KS 67401.