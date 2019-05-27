Today's Birthday (05/27/19). Fortune smiles on your romantic partnership this year. Diligent and coordinated contribution grows your shared investments. Summer money inspires a way around a financial obstacle. By next winter, your collaboration wins valuable reward, before a personal financial challenge. You're stronger together.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Fantasize and speculate. Imagine your idea of a perfect utopia. What would it take? Conditions don't favor action yet. Come up with a great back story.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Talk about hypotheticals, visions and possibilities with your team. People may not share the same views. Listen, and let people know they were heard.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Professional fantasies and illusions dissipate, laying plans bare. Revise them with practical details. Do the homework, and profit. It could be better than imagined.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Unexpected deviations could reveal hidden treasure; or you could just get stuck in traffic. Travel and study dreams get realized with consistent efforts.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Collaborate to manage shared financial obligations. Don't try to force an issue. Try gentle finesse. Stay in communication. Keep contributing for future growth.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Let go of a preconception with your partner. Things may not be as you think. Suspend judgments or repercussions. Wait and listen.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- The rules could seem to change mid-game. Don't try to force anything. Avoid accidental breakage. Slow the action to protect your physical health and wellness

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- An obstacle or barrier could block your romantic plans. Stay in communication to resolve concerns. Don't share everything with everyone. Stay diplomatic.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Do the research before plunking down good money on something for your home. Check reviews and comparisons. Consider materials. Invest in long-lasting quality.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Restraint serves you well, especially around short tempers. Don't antagonize anyone. Breathe deeply and count to 10. Walk around outside. Keep your objective in mind.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Focus on bringing home the bacon. Avoid risky business. Stick to reliable routines. Don't dig into savings on a whim. Maintain positive cash flow.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Proceed with caution on a personal matter. Take another's sensitivities into account. Avoid gossip or controversy. Consider the consequences of your words and actions.