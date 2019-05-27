“Well, it’s a different world than when we were kids.”

It’s a phrase most of us have used or heard. Recently, a friend used it as a group of us casually talked about the news, in particular about a Kentucky toddler who had wandered from home and was found days later, safe, a mile or so away.

That led to a discussion of how much more freedom kids used to have to roam the neighborhood, to play unsupervised, to live without constant parental monitoring, in person or electronically.

What we hear is that the world’s just not safe anymore. But the facts show that almost all our communities are safer than they used to be.

Granted, the world doesn’t seem as safe, in part because technology allows us to hear about every crime, accident and tragedy. We’re perpetually pounded with sensationalized information all day long on social media and many TV shows.

On top of the wide and frequent dissemination of scary stories is the sense that unless you are hovering – texting, tracking and ever-present – you are a subpar parent.

I don’t have kids, so I understand my opinions are suspect, but it does seem that parenting decisions should be based on reality, rather than on misperceptions and fear.

And reality shows that for U.S. children, the world is pretty safe.

For instance, data collected by federal agencies show that crime rates started rising in the United States about 1970. They peaked in the 1990s and have been on the decline – with some bumps and blips – since then.

FBI reports show violent crime rates dropped 49 percent between 1993 and 2017, according to a blog from the Pew Research Center. The same blog says annual scientific surveys of more than 90,000 households conducted by the federal government found a 74 percent drop in violent crime rates during the same span.

And today’s world is much healthier and safer in other ways.

In a 2015 column for the Washington Post, Christopher Ingraham cites some of the conditions that have improved for American children: “In 1935, for instance, there were nearly 450 deaths for every 100,000 children aged 1 to 4. Today there are fewer than 30 deaths for every 100,000 kids in that age group – more than a tenfold decrease. “

Vaccinations are chief among the reasons so many more children grow up to be productive adults compared to the 1930s. But disease prevention and better healthcare are only part of the story. Better education, safer vehicles and car seats, and more attention to safety everywhere also play a role.

Crime as a risk to children has always been relatively low – and it’s certainly not the peril that it’s hyped up to be now.

In the 1980s, highly publicized reports of kidnapped children prompted national initiatives. But of the thousands of cases of missing children reported every year, a tiny percentage – less than 1 percent – are cases in which children are abducted by strangers.

Well over 90 percent of the children reported missing run away from home. The next largest group are kidnapped by family members. So while kidnappings by strangers do occur, they are extremely rare.

You could argue that the world is safer for children now precisely because of the increased vigilance of parents, that lots of good parenting led to improvements.

But not all parents would agree. Some have launched a counter-movement. Called free-range parents, they advocate more independence for children, arguing that kids need opportunities to gain skills and confidence to succeed as adults.

Even as the debate continues, most of us can agree that extremes on either end – hovering or hands-off – are harmful.

It is worth noting that at a time when conditions are improving for most children, death rates for some adults – particularly those between 25 and 34 – are increasing, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Suicide, diabetes, accidents and drug overdoses are all causes of death that have risen in recent years.

To the extent that good parenting means helping children learn how to make good decisions for themselves and others, those are numbers worth pondering.

A native of Garden City, Julie Doll is a former journalist who has worked at newspapers in California, Indiana and New York, as well as across Kansas.