More state

golf changes

TOPEKA — Due to the flooding at the Sand Creek Station golf course, the Class 6A state tournament has been moved to the Firekeeper Golf Course Tuesday in Mayetta with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

The Class 2A state tournament at the Hesston Golf Course has been moved to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Bethel athlete

claims medal

GULF SHORE, Ala. — The Bethel College track team posted a medal at the NAIA National Championships Thursday through Saturday at Gulf Shore.

The Bethel men scored one point to tie for 72nd in the team standings out of 131 teams competing.

British Columbia won the men’s team title over William Carey 80-53. Wayland Baptist was third at 43.

British Columbia won the women’s competition at 91. Southern-New Orleans was second at 51. Indiana Tech was third at 51.

Senior Kyle Wilson claimed a medal in the shot put, taking eighth in 16.76 meters (55-0), also giving the Threshers a point in the team standings. Wilson placed on his first attempt.

Wilson took 17th in the discus in 46.77 meters (153-5), hitting the mark on his first attempt.

Wilson earned All-American honors for the second time this year after medaling in the indoor national meet.

Braylen Brewer took 20th in the 400-meter run in 49.12.

For the Bethel women, Alyjah Kennedy took 24th in the triple jump in 11.19 meters (36-8 1/2).

Russell helps

SKC win

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Johnny Russell had a hat trick and Sporting Kansas City beat the Seattle Sounders 3-2 on Sunday to snap a seven-game winless streak.

Nicolas Hasler took it away from Seattle's Handwalla Bwana near midfield and then led Yohan Croizet with a low pass to the right corner of the area. He won a battle with Kim Kee-hee and fed Russell for the finish from the top of the box to open the scoring in the 29th minute. Then, seconds into first-half stoppage time, Russell weaved through three defenders and side-netted a left-footer to make it 2-0.

Kelvin Leerdam stopped, turned 360 degrees to avoid a defender and raced to the corner of the 6-yard box, where, as defender Kelyn Rowe and goalkeeper Tim Melia converged, tapped it to Raúl Ruidíaz for the empty-netter in the 63rd minute.

Rowe tapped it to Russell at the top of the box where he bent a first-timer inside the post in the 68th. Leerdam headed home a corner kick by Nicolás Lodeiro in the 71st to cap the scoring.

Sporting Kansas City (3-4-5) won for the first time since March 30.

Seattle (7-2-5) had its six-game unbeaten streak snapped.