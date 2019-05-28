EMPORIA — Nearly 1,100 candidates for graduation at Emporia State University were honored in three separate commencement ceremonies on May 10 and 11 in White Auditorium.

Students from this area, their honors and degrees include:

Aaron John Byarlay of Bird City, Master of Science in Special Education with a concentration in High Incidence Special Education.

Cayla M Carter of Colby, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training.

Danielle JoAnn Foster of Colby, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.

Emily Rose Molstad of Colby, Master of Science in Special Education with a concentration in High Incidence Special Education.

Dustin Allen Bittel of Ellis, Magna Cum Laude Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre with a minor in Journalism.

Margaret Rose Burke of Hays, Master of Library Science with a concentration in Archives Studies.

Layne Merle Downing of Hays, B.S. in Business in Management with a minor in Information Systems.

Vera Haynes Elwood of Hays, Master of Library Science.

Carly Jean McCracken of Hays, Master of Library Science.

Alex R. Muirhead of Hays, Master of Science in Industrial/Organizational Psychology.

Rachel Ann Muirhead of Hays, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre.

Sara Renee Schoenthaler of Hays, Master of Library Science.

Students who are finishing their degrees in May and August are eligible to walk during spring exercises. There are nearly 600 undergraduates and more than 500 graduate students who are candidates for degrees.

Allen Schmidt of the Kansas Board of Regents gave remarks at all three ceremonies.