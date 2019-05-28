Starting Tuesday, dependent upon weather, Linn Street from 14th Avenue to Greenwood Avenue will be closed to traffic for the construction of drainage and street improvements.

The project will include the intersection of Linn Street and Bristol Avenue.

The sidewalk along Linn Street will also be included in the work.

The intersection of Linn Street and Greenwood Avenue will be open to traffic.

Residents of the area will be directed to Division Street.

The project is scheduled to be completed in early August.

Check the City’s Facebook or website to see if the closing of Linn Street is delayed.

In the near future, Soule Street from Manor Drive to 14th Avenue will be closed to through traffic for a sanitary sewer extension at the Soule Street and 13th Avenue intersection.

This project’s start date is dependent upon weather conditions.

The city will issue another notification as soon as the actual start date has been determined.

Residents along Soule Street will still be able to access their homes from the east (Manor Drive).

Customers of Centera Bank will need to use the drive off of 14th Avenue.

Traffic will be routed from Soule Street to Manor Drive to Comanche Street then to 14th Avenue.

It is anticipated this work will take 10 days.