Fort Hays State University’s Kansas Wetlands Education Center is offering a three-day science, technology, engineering and mathematics camp from June 11-13.

The camp will last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is available for students in seventh through 12th grades. The fee is $25 and includes an Arduino STEM kit to take home and a daily snack. Campers will need to bring a sack lunch each day.

“Discover how amazing nature and technology can be when they work together,” said Mandy Kern, program specialist at the KWEC.

“Campers will be immersed in field biology, including aquatic studies, mammal trapping, plant and animal identification at Cheyenne Bottoms, which is the largest inland marsh in North America and a Ramsar designated wetland of international importance,” she said.

Participants will also learn how computer science can play a role in wildlife by learning how to program using Arduino and Scratch, drones, GPS and GIS. Campers will have the opportunity to build and use smartphone apps.

The KWEC, 592 N.E. K-156 highway, is at the southeast side of Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area, northeast of Great Bend.

The camp is limited to 20 campers.

To register, call 1-877-243-9268. For more information, email amkern2@fhsu.edu.