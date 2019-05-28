When I stayed at the motel in Ellis, I watched the activity at the truck stop across the street. The truck stop has four diesel fueling stations and two parking lots, each having 20 spaces to park in.

I am amazed at the number of semitrailers that stop at Love’s each day. Many times there are four semis fueling. When they are filled, they pull forward so the next four trucks can come up to the pumps to begin to fuel, while four more trucks pull in behind them waiting their turn. Often times there are 12 trucks in that area. Also there may be even more trucks waiting in line farther back.

As their truck is filing with diesel fuel, the driver may have time to use the long broom-handle window washer to clean the truck windows high above the ground.

When the first four truckers have pulled forward, the man or woman driver may get out and go into the service station before they leave.

The entry way goes through the parking lot. When a driver decides to park and stay a while, the following trucker will be patient, waiting until they get parked ’cause sometimes it takes more than one try to get backed into the narrow spot. The average trucker is willing to wait, I’m sure.

Most semis have a different name or design on the trailer. I recognize many that deliver locally. I always smile when I see the FedEx truck with the big white arrow in the name. They may be plain or have an elaborate design painted on the trailer that is interesting. Now, when it comes to the color of the cab, there are more white ones, with red coming second, then the rest range from bright yellow to black, with all colors imaginable in between.

Semis haul freight of all kinds. Some are refrigerated. There are flat beds with machinery or automobiles, cattle haulers, moving vans and fuel tankers. I have seen large motorhomes come in to fill up their diesel pulling unit. They look small compared to the huge semis.

At night, the busy routine continues. Truck after truck comes with bright lights shining as they come to fuel. The station is well lighted, and with many truck lights it looks like a circus or fairground.

I wonder just how many semitrailers and trucks are on highways in America. I was just seeing those coming off Interstate 70 to get fuel in Ellis. It just blows my mind when I think just how many there must be over the entire U.S.A.

I pray for these men and women driving the many miles for many hours to bring to our town all we need to live as we do. We need to respect them and remember to say a prayer for their safety.

I know it can be dangerous because my cousin’s son lost his life in a semi-truck accident years ago. I was his baptismal sponsor. He was so proud to drive a semi. So sad to lose him at his young age.

My son-in-law trucked for years and is now retired. My grandson is still trucking. May God keep him safe.

I was fascinated truck watching. It was fun to see this spectacular show at the truck stop.

Opal Flinn is a frequent contributor to The Hays Daily News.