Military Appreciation Night at Larks Park

Hays Larks are inviting everyone to the 11th annual Military Appreciation Night in conjunction with their baseball game against the Dodge City A's at 7 p.m. Sunday at Larks Park.

All active, reserve, and retired military personnel are invited to attend and will be honored on the field during pregame ceremonies. Military personnel will also be recognized after the sixth inning prior to the singing of “God Bless America.” Military personnel in attendance should check in at the east side of the grandstand by 6:45 pm Friday evening.

Fans are encouraged to be in the park by 6:50 pm to show their appreciation and support for all military personnel during pregame ceremonies. Those ceremonies will feature recognition of all military personnel in attendance, a Color Guard, and the National Anthem sung live by Raeanna Peacock. Those in attendance will also enjoy patriotic music and a red, white and blue decorated park throughout the evening. Flags lining the park will be provided courtesy of the Hays American Legion Riders Post No. 173. Free admission to the game is courtesy of the Kiwanis Club of Hays and VFW Post No. 9076. For more information call Frank Leo, Hays Larks manager, (785) 628-6703.

FHSU’s Management Development Center to offer two workshops in June

The Management Development Center at Fort Hays State University is kicking off its summer workshop series with two popular workshops in June: “CliftonStrengths Essentials” and “Supervisor Bootcamp.”

Participants of “CliftonStrengths Essentials” will discover their natural talents and learn how to develop them into strengths for everyday life.

A popular program with Fortune 500 companies, “CliftonStrengths” will be facilitated by Hannah Hilker and Sabrina William, Management Development Center director, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, June 13, in the Memorial Union’s Stouffer Lounge. Registration closes June 6.

“Supervisor Bootcamp” will provide participants with five fundamental supervisory skills: guiding the work, organizing the work, developing staff, managing performance, and managing relations. Taught by a retired Army senior NCO, participants will learn practical tools to lead, manage and develop their employees.

Facilitated by William and Seth Kastle, assistant professor of leadership studies, the Bootcamp will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, in the first-floor meeting room in FHSU’s Hansen Hall. Registration closes June 12.

Workshops cost $219 each, with a 15-percent discount for Hays Area Chamber of Commerce Members.

Reach Hilker at (785) 628-4121 or at hehilker@fhsu.edu.

2019 WaterSmart nominations due to city by June 14

The City of Hays is taking nominations for its annual 2019 WaterSmart Landscape Awards, given to a local resident and a commercial property with a landscape that exemplifies water conservation practices.

Residents can nominate their own landscape as well.

Since 2016, one residential and one commercial property have received a WaterSmart Landscape

Award. The goal is to increase awareness of water conservation and to recognize residents making big strides toward that.

For details about WaterSmart landscaping principles, visit www.watersmarthays.com. Nominations are due by June 14 to Holly Dickman, water conservation specialist. Winners will be notified by July 5. Call Dickman at (785) 628-9430.

Clarification



Due to an error on the Ellis County Clerk’s candidate filings webpage, an improvement district was left out of the list of offices and candidate filings in a story in Wednesday’s edition of The Hays Daily News.



The Suburban Estates Improvement District has three open positions. No candidates have yet filed.



Deadline to file for offices in Ellis County is noon Monday in the Ellis County Clerk’s Office, 718 Main.