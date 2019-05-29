No Hays City Commission Work Session: Fifth Thursday, so no regular meeting or work session. The next work session is Thursday, June 6, City Commission Room, City Hall, 1507 Main St. Call (785) 628-7300.

Government Surplus Commodities Distributed: 7-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 3:30-4:30 p.m., Friday, May 31, while supplies last; Unite Common Grounds Coffee House and Free Store, inside The Gamers Guild, 200 E. 8th Street. Spaghetti sauce, figs, cranberry juice, dried cranberries, mixed fruit, pinto beans, chicken drumsticks, canned pork, walnuts, dried lentils, apples, oranges, garbanzo beans. Call (785) 259-2539

Hays City Wide Garage Sale: 8 a.m. Friday, May 31-Saturday, June 1. Throughout the City of Hays. Call Laurie Mortinger (785) 635-5616.

Bingo Night: 5 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. card sales start, 7 p.m. early bird games start, 7:30 p.m. regular session, Friday, May 31; The Press, 230 E. 8th St. Hosted by Alpha Gamma Rho. Call (785) 301-2309.

Hays History Walking Tour: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, a guided tour of historic sites in downtown Hays; starting at the east door of the Hays Public Library, 1205 Main St., and running every 30 minutes. Call (785) 625-9014.

Cruise Night, Poker Run: 7-9 p.m. Friday, May 31; Fort Hays Auto Sales, 609 E. 8th St. Hosted by Thunder On the Plains Car, Truck and Bike Show and Fort Hays Auto Sales. Taco Riendo taco truck for dining. Call (785) 621-6360.

Chrysler Car Show: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 1; Walter P. Chrysler North Park, Ellis. Free. Call (785) 726-3636.

Nex-Tech phone book cover photo contest: Opens Saturday, June 1, closes Saturday, Aug. 31, Cover Photo Contest for the 2020 Northwest Kansas Nex-Tech Directory. Winner gets $300 and photo on the cover. Details www.nex-tech.com/PhotoContest.

Ellis City-Wide Garage Sale: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; $10 to be on official map. Call Alliance office (785) 726-2660.

Gov. Laura Kelly town hall: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, June 3; Sternberg Museum of Natural History, 3000 Sternberg Dr. Sponsored by Fort Hays State University Student Government Association. Call (785) 628-4286.



Moon Gatherings: 7-8 p.m. Monday, June 3; Hays Public Library, 1205 Main St. Moon phase, new moon. DIY Bath salt scrub. Call (785) 625-9014.

National Alliance on Mental Illness-Connections: Recovery support group, 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. Monday, June 3, family support group 6:15 to 7:45 p.m., Center for Life Experiences, 205 E. Seventh, Ste. 257.Call or text Ann Leiker, 785-259-6859, www.cflehope.org. Supervised childcare available, call for reservations.

Stargazing with Fr. Fred Gatschet: 10 p.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday, June 4; K-State Ag Research Center, 1232 240th Ave.; hosted by Hays Public Library, 1205 Main St. Fr. Gatschet owns the largest telescope in Hays. Look at the stars, Jupiter and Saturn. Call (785) 625-9014.

Healing After Loss: 10 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, with lunch following at noon, JD’s Chicken, 740 E Eighth. Grief support group. Call or text Ann Leiker, 785-259-6859, www.cflehope.org. Supervised childcare available, call for reservations.

New Student Orientation: All day, June 5-7, NCK Tech Hays. Call 1-888-567-4297 for information.

Leadership Day Camp: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, June 6; Agricultural Research Center, 1232 240th Ave.; ages 12 and up, $5, bring a sack lunch. Register with Cottonwood Extension District at (785) 628-9430 by Friday.

Little Jerusalem State Park: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, Schmidt Gallery, Hays Public Library, 1205 Main St. Presentation and discussion about the newest state park in Kansas with the Nature Conservancy’s Laura Rose Clawson. Call (785) 625-9014.

Rockin’ the Bricks: 6:30-11 p.m. Friday, June 7; Downtown Hays Pavilion, 10th and Main streets. Free. Frank Werth Tribute to Elvis concert, free Taco Shop tacos as long as they last. Relay for Life of Ellis County Kansas raising money for the American Cancer Society. Luminaria available to honor or remember loved ones with cancer, $10 each. Call Mary Befort (785) 735-2878 or (785) 623-1971.

Frank Werth Tribute to Elvis Presley: 2 p.m., Sunday, June 9, “The Tour Years”; Grainfield Opera House, Grainfield. Award winning tribute artist performing live at the 1887 Historic Opera House. For tickets call Diana Kaiser (785) 938-4416, Ron Eberle (785) 673-9159, Jan McCubbin (785) 673-8019.

Porch light nights: Hays Police Department ask residents to turn on porch lights at night for neighborhood safety. Odd-numbered homes, first and third full weeks of the month. Even-numbered homes, second and fourth full weeks.

Dial a straight line with Safe Ride: If you can’t walk a straight line, dial a straight line, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays in Hays, Call Safe Ride, (785) 621-2580.