OAKLEY — A Colorado fugitive led Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a pursuit Monday morning that ended with the stolen vehicle he was driving crashing in the median.

According to Trooper Tod Hileman, public information officer for KHP’s Troop D, a trooper recorded an eastbound 2009 Chevy pickup traveling at 102 miles per hour on Interstate 70 at 7:41 a.m. Monday 20 miles inside the state line in Sherman County.

The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled. Pursuit speeds reached 112 mph as it extended through Thomas County.

At about 8:41 a.m., about a mile west of Oakley, the pickup entered the median and traveled about 1,300 feet before crashing into a culvert and rolling several times.

Law enforcement conducted a felony stop, staying behind cover while pointing weapons at the vehicle and ordering the two occupants out of the vehicle, Hileman said.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Starsky Dresch, 41, Colorado Springs, Colo. He was transported to Logan County Hospital, then flown to St. Anthony Hospital, Denver. Dresch was found to have a warrant for fugitive of justice out of Colorado.

The passenger was not identified. Hileman said the report did not indicate if the passenger was injured.

The pickup, which was totaled, had been stolen from Colorado Springs.