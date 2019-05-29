The deadline for filing for November’s general election ballot for local offices is approaching with several positions still open.

The deadline to appear on the ballot is noon Monday at the Ellis County Clerk’s office, 718 Main. There is a $20 filing fee.

The offices that are open in Ellis County and candidates who have filed as of Tuesday afternoon are:

• Ellis City mayor — David R. McDaniel

• Ellis City treasurer — Faith Ann Scheck

• Ellis City Council, three positions — Samuel Nicholas Polifka

• Hays City commission, three positions; top two vote-getters will serve four year terms, the third top vote-getter will serve a two-year term — Mason R. Ruder, Michael K. Berges, Ron Mellick and Henry Schwaller

• Schoenchen City mayor — no filings

• Schonechen City Council, five positions — no filings

• Victoria City Mayor — John Schulte

• Victoria City Council member, two positions — Dustin Schumacher and Erica Dinges

• Ellis USD 388 school board, four positions — Brian Shannon

• Paradise USD 399 school board— no filings

• Otis-Bison USD 403 school board — no filings

• Russell USD 407 school board — no filings

• Victoria USD 432 school board, four positions — Don R. Pruitt

• Hays USD 489 school board, four positions — Luke Oborny, Tammy Wellbrock, Lori Ann Hertel

• Big Creek Improvement District, three positions — Duane F. Kuhn, Joe Deckman

• Munjor Improvement District, three positions — no filings

• Prairie Acres Improvement District, three positions — no filings

• Suburban Estates Improvement District, three positions — no filings

• Extension Council, two positions — Allen P. Roth