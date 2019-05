Move on the big screen

TOPEKA — Washburn Movie Night on the Jumbotron will be at 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Washburn University's Yager Stadium.

The movie will be a free showing of "Mary Poppins Returns" on the Yager Stadium videoboard. The Alumni Association is asking for a donation of one nonperishable food item per attendee. Collection tables will be set up at each gate, and the items will go to Harvesters.

Register at www.wualumni.org/movienight. Information: ahughes@wualumni.org.