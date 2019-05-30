Two file for county offices Thursday

Two people filed Thursday to run for offices in Ellis County, according to Donna Maskus, Ellis County clerk.

Randy S. Honas filed for Ellis USD 388 board of education. Four seats are up for election. Brian Shannon is the only other candidate to file as of Thursday.

Tatum Sprague-Kimze filed for the Cottonwood Extension District council. Two seats are open. Allen P. Roth has also filed.

Deadline to file to appear on the ballot is noon Monday in the Ellis County Court Clerk's office, 718 Main.

Free fishing this weekend at state parks

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism has announced anglers can fish without a Kansas fishing license at public waters Saturday and Sunday thanks to Free Fishing Days.

Each year, KDWPT designates one weekend when everyone can fish without a Kansas fishing license. Free Fishing Days celebrates National Fishing and Boating Week — a week dedicated to recognizing the importance of recreational boating and fishing.

Despite flooding across the state, many Kansas state parks are open. Fisheries biologists report that high water gives fish more habitat to exploit, so fishing may be better when the water is higher. As always, exercise caution around high water and respect barricades.

If your favorite fishing hole is inaccessible, look to state fishing lakes and city and county lakes. KDWPT stocks many community lakes through its Community Fisheries Assistance Program. More than 90 percent of the community lakes in Kansas are enrolled in the program and do not require any additional fishing licenses. A few community lakes not in the CFAP program require local fees to fish from the shore or a boat. A list of CFAP lakes is available in the 2019 Kansas Fishing Regulations Summary and the 2019 Kansas Fishing Atlas.

If you’ll be taking part in Free Fishing Days, here are some tips to help you plan your weekend outing.

• Visit ksoutdoors.com and click “Fishing,” then “Where to Fish” to find a public fishing spot near you, including CFAP lakes.

• You can consult the 2019 Fishing Forecast at ksoutdoors.com/Fishing/Fishing-Forecast to locate waters ranked highest for a given species.

• For a list of state park conditions, check out ksoutdoors.com and click “State Parks,” then “State Park Alerts” or call the park office.

• While license requirements are waived for the weekend, anglers must still abide by all other regulations such as length and creel limits, equipment requirements, and more. To find regulation information, grab a copy of the 2019 Kansas Fishing Regulations Summary at a license vendor near you. The summary also lists every state fishing lake, community lake and reservoir, and designates those considered “family friendly,” which means they have easy access to the water, flush restrooms, security patrols and lighting, and no alcohol is allowed.

Research duo to give program on Exploring Kansas

WaKEENEY — Marci Penner and WenDee Rowe of the Kansas Sampler Foundation spent four years going to every one of the 626 incorporated cities in Kansas. The result or their research journey is The Kansas Guidebook 2 for Explorers.

At 2 p.m. June 9, Penner and Rowe will come to the Trego County Historical Society Museum in WaKeeney to present “Exploring the Nooks and Crannies of Kansas.”

“We will take the audience on a picture journey throughout the state sharing road trip ideas and telling stories about our adventures. From restaurant suggestions to art, architecture, history, geography and more, we’ll give you a sampling of what to see in Kansas and share tips on how to explore," Penner said.

After the program, the co-authors will sign and sell the Kansas Guidebook 2. The 480-page, coil-bound book is chock full of information that can be used to plan Kansas road trips. Along with 4,500 entries that provide descriptions, directions, hours and contact information, there are more than 1,600 color pictures.

Many people will be interested in the 843 restaurants, cafes, drive-ins and soda fountains, Rowe said.

The book is designed to help achieve the Foundation’s mission to preserve and sustain rural culture. Penner says, “Though the book reads like a travel guide, it’s intended to help people get to know the state and learn about towns of every size.”

Among the diverse entries, guidebook users will find historic bridges, beautiful statues, specialty shops, quirky sites, little known points-of-interest, cemetery finds, bike trails and backroad scenic drives statewide. Rowe said, “There really is something for everyone whether you are looking for outdoor sites or ways to get to know a town.”

For more information contact the WaKeeney Travel and Tourism, 785-743-8325, or the Trego County Historical Society at 785-743-2964.