The Hays USD 489 Board of Education is seeking assistance from the community in naming the new Early Childhood Connections facility that will be located at the newly renovated Oak Park Medical Complex.

Programs that will be at this new facility include:

• Early Head Start ages birth to 3

• Head Start ages 3 to 5

• Tuition-Based Preschool

• Parents-As-Teachers

• Early Childhood Special Education

• 4-Year Old At-Risk Program

Submit suggestions for the name of this facility to Sarah Wasinger at swasinger@usd489.com or by calling 785-623-2400, ext. 112, no later than Friday. The Board of Education will discuss the suggested names at the June 17 board meeting.