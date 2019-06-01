Several people filed Friday in the Ellis County Clerk’s Office to be on the ballot for county elections, including one candidate who filed for two offices in Ellis.

John Walz filed for one of the three positions on Ellis City Council and for one of the four seats on the Ellis USD 388 school board. Walz has served on each in the past.

Ellis County Clerk Donna Maskus said a candidate can file for more than one position. If the candidate wins both seats, the clerk’s office will check state statute to clarify if both offices can be held by the same person.

Also filing Friday for USD 388 was Marty Hollern. Four seats are open on the Ellis school board. Brian Shannon and Randy Honas had previously filed.

Filing for Victoria USD 432 were Tammy Lichter, Jacque Schmidt and Sean Rodgers, joining Don Pruitt to run for the four seats available.

Alex Herman filed to run for the Hays USD 489 school board, joining Luke Oborny, Tammy Wellbrock and Lori Ann Hertel.

Two more people filed for the Big Creek Improvement District Director — Larry D. Leiker and Deborah Allen. Duane F. Kuhn and Joe Deckman had previously filed for the three positions.

Shane Gregg filed Friday for the Prairie Acres Improvement District. Three positions are available.

The deadline to file to be on the ballot in noon Monday in the Ellis Count Clerk’s Office, 718 Main.