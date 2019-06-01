Shaw graduates from University of North Georgia

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Brianna Marie Shaw of Agra graduated from the University of North Georgia during the spring 2019 semester and has earned a Bachelor of Science in elementary and special education.

Almost 1,300 newly minted University of North Georgia graduates walked in spring commencement ceremonies May 3 and 4 at the Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega Campus. In total, UNG granted 1,898 degrees and certificates to 1,850 graduates for the spring 2019 semester.

Former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal; Dr. Charles N. Davis, a UNG alumnus and dean of the University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication; and Joy Hawkins, executive director of the Governor's Office of Student Achievement, were the keynote speakers.

The university also commissioned 60 members of UNG's Corps of Cadets as second lieutenants into the armed forces. UNG is one of only six senior military colleges in the nation and is designated as the Military College of Georgia. The university is on track to graduate and commission 105 military officers for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Doane University announces spring Dean's List

CRETE, Neb. — Alan Varela, Long Island, a graduate of Southern Valley High School, was among the 241 students named to the Doane University Dean's List for the Spring 2019 semester. Students must achieve a minimum 3.7 grade point average on a 4.0 scale and hold 12 graded hours to qualify for this academic distinction.

Area students named to Newman Dean's List

WICHITA — Newman University officials have released the 2019 spring semester Dean’s List. A total of 389 students have met the qualifications to be recognized, validating a semester of hard work and dedication.

Students who have completed 12 credit hours and have attained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher qualify for this achievement.

Students named to the Dean’s List are listed on the attached document by state and hometown.

Hays: Kyle Harris

Plainville: Kayla Garvert