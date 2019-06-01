Birdies against Bullying

NEWTON — Registration is open for the sixth annual Birdies Against Bullying golf tournament, which will be June 13 at Sand Creek Station Golf Course. The tournament raises funds for the anti-bullying efforts and Newton Public Schools.

Birdies Against Bullying gives financial support for the district’s efforts to combat bullying. The USD 373 Anti-Bullying Committee brought in a number of guest speakers, most recently nationally recognized youth speaker Josh Drean. This year, they’ve also hosted a “Newton Be Nice” event, published information on identifying and dealing with bullying and purchased books for social workers for social skill groups.

It is $100 per player to play in the tournament. This includes lunch, snacks, refreshments and one round of golf at Sand Creek. New to this year, the first golfer to get a hole-in-one on No. 7 will win a trip to Hawaii.

The Rotary Club of Newton and USD 373 worked together on the tournament. To register, contact Gary Hill at garyhill@penfedrealty.com.

Wellsville man sentenced

WELLSVILLE — A Wellsville man was sentenced Monday to 118 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, a Franklin County District Attorney offical said.

Joseph D. Saunders, 56, pleaded guilty in March to the charges brought by Franklin County Attorney Brandon L. Jones. The Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made contact with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after they had received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August 2018.

District Court Judge Douglas P. Witteman ordered Saunders to serve 59 months on each count to be served consecutively for a total of 118 months to be served in the Kansas Department of Corrections, Jones said. Saunders was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.