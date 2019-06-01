WaKEENEY — Marci Penner and WenDee Rowe of the Kansas Sampler Foundation spent four years going to every one of the 626 incorporated cities in Kansas. The result or their research journey is The Kansas Guidebook 2 for Explorers.

At 2 p.m. June 9, Penner and Rowe will come to the Trego County Historical Society Museum in WaKeeney to present “Exploring the Nooks and Crannies of Kansas.”

“We will take the audience on a picture journey throughout the state sharing road trip ideas and telling stories about our adventures. From restaurant suggestions to art, architecture, history, geography and more, we’ll give you a sampling of what to see in Kansas and share tips on how to explore," Penner said.

After the program, the co-authors will sign and sell the Kansas Guidebook 2. The 480-page, coil-bound book is chock full of information that can be used to plan Kansas road trips. Along with 4,500 entries that provide descriptions, directions, hours and contact information, there are more than 1,600 color pictures.

Many people will be interested in the 843 restaurants, cafes, drive-ins and soda fountains, Rowe said.

The book is designed to help achieve the Foundation’s mission to preserve and sustain rural culture. Penner says, “Though the book reads like a travel guide, it’s intended to help people get to know the state and learn about towns of every size.”

Among the diverse entries, guidebook users will find historic bridges, beautiful statues, specialty shops, quirky sites, little known points-of-interest, cemetery finds, bike trails and backroad scenic drives statewide. Rowe said, “There really is something for everyone whether you are looking for outdoor sites or ways to get to know a town.”

For more information contact the WaKeeney Travel and Tourism, 785-743-8325, or the Trego County Historical Society at 785-743-2964.