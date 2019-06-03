Reno County residents are reminded the June Hutchinson Community blood drive runs this week.

All those who come to give blood or platelets through June 10 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. While Type O is critically needed, blood donors of all types are urged to give now to help ensure blood keeps pace with hospital demand.

Busy summer schedules, vacations, and school breaks cause a drop in donations, but accidents and medical emergencies don’t take a summer break.

The drive started Monday and continues 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E Sherman. Walk-ins are welcome.

There will also be a bloodmobile parked at Advance America, 921 E. Fourth, from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, and at Nex-Tech Wireless, 1441 E. 30th Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App on the App Store, Google Play, or text BLOODAPP to 90999. Schedule appointments, get rewards, and invite friends to join you on a lifesaving team.