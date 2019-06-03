After several days without rain, look for a chance for more precipitation this week in the Topeka area.

The National Weather Service said there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms late Monday afternoon, when the high temperature should reach the lower-80s.

Then look for a chance for more rain each day for the remainder of the work week.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

•Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

• Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 10 mph.

• Wednesday: A slight chance of thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

• Wednesday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

• Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

• Thursday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 65.

• Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

• Friday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

• Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

• Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.