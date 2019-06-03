Gear up for Megacake Meltdown

TOPEKA — Megacake Meltdown will be at 9 a.m. Friday, June 7, at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th Ave.

This is the premiere event for the fighting video game community in the Great Plains region. It will feature a live DJ, fun side events, and Dragon Ball Fighterz and Super Smash Brothers Ultimate.

Megacake will be a fun time for competitive and casual gamers/observers.

Seven handguns, rifles taken in burglary

SALINA — Seven handguns and rifles, along with ammunition, were among the items taken in residential burglary Friday, according to a report by Capt. Gary Hanus, of the Salina Police Department.

Hanus said between 2 and 10 p.m. Friday, the apartment of a 19-year-old Salina man was broken into at an apartment complex at 730 Fairdale. Taken were seven firearms, which included a combination of handguns, hunting rifles and high-caliber rifles, along with numerous rounds of ammunition and miscellaneous magazines to hold ammunition.

Also taken from the apartment was a small safe, multiple rings, a gold chain and an Xbox game system with multiple games. Total loss was valued at $8,700.

Haunus said police are investigating a possible suspect in the case.