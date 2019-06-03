Monday’s deadline to appear as a candidate on the ballot for city and school board elections in Ellis County brought a flurry of additional filings, including 10 for area school boards, Ellis County Clerk Donna Maskus said.

A total of nine candidates filed for Hays USD 489 school board, but that won’t result in a primary election. Four seats are available.

Maskus said Kansas statute states that if the number of candidates is three times the number of seats available, a primary is required. With no primaries in Ellis County, elections will be held Nov. 5.

Luke Oborny and Paul Adams filed for re-election. Board president Mandy Fox and board member Greg Schwartz did not.

In a statement emailed Monday afternoon to The Hays Daily News, Fox said she felt it was time to move on.

“To be totally candid, it has not been a positive experience. During my term I have had two failed bond elections, had to hire two superintendents, and gone to impasse during teacher negotiations twice. I don’t feel I have anything positive for the district and therefore it is time for me to move on,” she said.

Fox was elected to the board in 2015, narrowly defeating Schwartz as the fourth top vote-getter. Schwartz had first been elected to the board in 2003 and served three terms.

He returned to the board in August 2017, voted in by four board members to fill a seat vacated when Sarah Rankin resigned because of moving to Colorado.

Also filing for USD 489 are Tammy Wellbrock, Lori Ann Hertel, Alex Herman, Jessica Ann Berg Moffitt, Cole J. Engel, Craig Pallister and Allen Park.

Other filings for city and county elections as of Monday’s deadline are:

• Ellis city mayor — David R McDaniel.

• Ellis city treasurer — Faith Ann Scheck.

• Ellis city council member (three positions) — Samuel Nicholas Polifka, John A. Walz, Kellie Crnkovich, Nancy Lee Wright, Tricia Pritchett.

• Hays city commissioner (three positions) — Mason R. Ruder, Michael K. Berges, Ron Mellick, Henry Schwaller, Ryan Rymer.

• Schoenchen city mayor — no filings.

• Schoenchen city council member (five positions) — no filings.

• Victoria city mayor — John Schulte.

• Victoria city council member (three positions) — Dustin Schumacher, Erica Dinges.

• USD 388 School board (three positions) — Brian Shannon, Randy S. Honas, John A. Walz, Marty Hollern, Cindy Hertel, Jennifer Harmon.

• USD 432 school board (three positions) — Don R. Pruitt, Jacque Schmidt, Tammy Lichter, Janea Dinkel, Sean Rodger, Kevin Huser.

• Big Creek Improvement District (three positions) — Duane F. Kuhn, Joe Deckman, Deborah Allen, Larry D. Leiker.

• Munjor Improvement District (three positions) — no filings.

• Prairie Acres Improvement District (three positions) — Shane Gregg.

• Suburban Estates Improvement District (three positions) — no filings.

• Extension Council (two positions) — Allen P. Roth, Tatum Sprague-Kimsey.