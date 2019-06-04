It’ll be OK to shoot fireworks in the rural areas of Ellis County over the July 4 holiday.

Fireworks will be allowed Tuesday, July 2, Wednesday, July 3, and Thursday, July 4., from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“In the past we’ve chosen the same dates as the city of Hays just to kind of help eliminate confusion and keep us the same as the city,” said Emergency Preparedness Director Darin Myers, speaking Monday evening during the regular meeting of the Ellis County Commission at the Ellis County Administrative Center, 718 Main St.

Other jurisdictions allowing fireworks, so far, are the city of Ellis, as well as Trego, Rush, Rooks and Russell counties.

The Ellis County Commissioners gave the OK for fireworks in the unincorporated areas of Ellis County, as they have done each year.

“You don’t have any concerns about fire do you?” asked Commissioner Butch Schlyer.

“It’s drying out, but you never know what’s going to happen in the next 30 days,” Myers said. “I would not say that I’m against the discharge of fireworks, but in the back of my mind is public safety. One accident, one fire, one property loss, one death, whatever it may be, weighs hard on trying to say yes to fireworks.”

At the same time, Myers said, “I hate to put restrictions on the public, but it’s very wet this year and it’s green out there so that eases your concern a little bit.”

County Commissioner Dustin Roths favored the idea, and made the motion that was approved by all three commissioners.

“For me, we’ve gotten rain, let’s let people celebrate the wonderful country that we live in,” Roths said. “There’s nothing better for me than sitting around my block and seeing fireworks go off in Hays. I imagine people in the county should get the same amount of fun and celebration as those in the city would.”