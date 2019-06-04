A man was shot during an attempted robbery early Tuesday at a south-side residence, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 3:50 a.m.in the 1300 block of S.W. Caledon.

Topeka police Lt. Aaron Jones said officers responding to the scene found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound that wasn't believed to be life-threatening.

The victim was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.