All registered voters in the city of Hutchinson will have at least one Hutchinson City Council race to vote on in the Aug. 6 primary election.

The last day to register to vote in the primary is Tuesday, July 16. In-person early voting will begin Monday, July 22.

The candidate filing period for city and school board races closed at noon Monday. Two of the three Hutchinson City Council races — for the citywide at-large seat and for the Southeast District seat — attracted four candidates each, triggering a runoff. The Northeast District race has three candidates, and they all will advance to the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

In the primary, voters in the Southeast District will vote on that district's race and on the at-large contest. Primary election voters will be able to check only one candidate's name in each race. The top two finishers in each primary race will appear on the November ballot and the bottom two vote-getters will fall out of contention, according to Reno County Deputy Election Officer Jenna Fager.

Candidates running for Hutchinson City Council and their current employment and/or job in the preceding 12 months are:

At-large (two-year term): Incumbent David A. Inskeep, first elected in April 2015, owner, Joe McGuire Inc.; Sara Bagwell, owns rental property, NCA employee; Ceeley Williams, nutrition services employee at Hutchinson High School; Nicolas Lam, employed at Walmart Supermarket, Olive Garden.

Southeast District (four-year term): Incumbent Steve Dechant, first elected in April 2015, co-owner, Dechant Rentals; Arthur F. "Andy" Anderson IV, employed at Disability Supports; Steven Garza, retired in May 2018 as traffic signal technician lead for the city of Hutchinson, employed at Lowe's; Charles A. Johnston, employed at Hutchinson Theatre Guild, doing business as Stage 9.

Northeast District (four-year term): Incumbent Jade Piros de Carvalho, first elected in April 2013, employed at IdeaTek Telcom; Lovella Kelley, president of Catholics United Credit Union, unpaid volunteer position; Joshua R. Naiman, owner, 2nd Amendment Tactical.

In some other races, candidates are virtually guaranteed a win because they are running unopposed or the number of candidates matched the number of open seats. Maurice "Mo" Penny filed for two offices — re-election as The Highlands mayor and for the at-large seat on the Hutchinson Community College Board of Trustees. He is unopposed in both races.

Keith Rohling had filed to run for the Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 school board, but he withdrew his candidacy before the filing deadline.

Other city races in Reno County on the November ballot:

Abbyville Mayor: Mike Bickel

Abbyville City Council, three seats: Jack Gagnebin

Arlington Mayor: Douglas Smith, Jeff Fountain

Arlington City Council, two seats: Tricia A. Fowler, Richard Loder, Michael David Fanucchi, Jeff Edwards

Buhler City Council, three seats: Candace Davidson, Jake Schmidt, Ryan Brady

Haven Mayor: Adam Wright

Haven City Council, two seats: Matthew Johnson, Mark Robinson

Langon Mayor: Dennis E. Fisher

Langdon City Council, three seats: Stanley Nisly, Anna Strum Brown

Nickerson Mayor: Jimmie L. Gladden, Peggy L. Ruebke

Nickerson City Council/ Ward 1: Thomas Burris

Nickerson City Council/Ward 2: Jane Jenkins

Nickerson City Council/Ward 3: John E. Vetter

Partridge City Council, three seats: No filings

Plevna Mayor: Joseph W. Horton

Plevna City Council. five seats: Dean Childs, Michael E. Sours, Gail L. Holcomb

Pretty Prairie City Council, three seats: Barry Hendrixson, Corby Stucky, James L. White II

South Hutchinson City Council, three seats: John Fairbanks, Jeremy Schmidt, R. Tyler Graves

Sylvia Mayor: Marvin L. McNett, Steve Gill

Sylvia City Council, three seats: Nathan Snelling, Carlyn Conrad, Thelma Ward, Michael Pugh, Debra A. Mitzner

The Highlands Mayor: Maurice “Mo” Penny

The Highlands City Council, two seats: Butch Neel, Robert Bowman

The Highlands City Council, the unexpired term: Carol L. Moore

Turon Mayor: Linda Joy Brown

Turon City Council, three seats: Christine Brown Suhler, Eydie Green, Gabriel Zongker

Willowbrook Mayor and five City Council seats: No filings.

School board races in November:

Hutchinson Community College/Position 1: Terry Bisbee

HCC/Position 5: Robert L. Snyder

HCC/Position 3: David Bruce Marshall

HCC/At-large position: Maurice “Mo” Penny

Hutchinson USD 308, four at-large seats: Randall Gray, Greg Meredith, Ron Fisher, Valarie Gibson-Smith, Lance Patterson

Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309/Position 1: Mike Apfel

USD 309/Position 2: Dan Schweizer

USD 309/Position 3: Valorie Garcia

USD 309/at-large position: Jason Ontjes, Gordon Roth

Fairfield USD 310, four at-large seats: Jason Smyth, Luke Bauman, Eric Kennedy, Steven C. Westfahl, Morgan L. Haumont, Jennifer Pugh, Jim Combs

Pretty Prairie USD 311, four at-large seats: Pete Haflich, Leon McDaniel, Daniel Kristek, Jeffrey M. DeFrain, Jeffrey Welker, Sarah Kate Krehbiel, Priscilla Hoyt, Makele Goering

Haven USD 312/Position 1: Bryce Matteson

USD 312/Position 2: No filings

USD 312/Position 3: John Whitesel

USD 312/At-large position: Jessica Schmidt

Buhler USD 313/Position 1: Tim Lackey

USD 313/Position 2: Miranda Engelken

USD 313/Position 3: Matt McCabe

USD 313/at-large position: Todd Carr, Matt Atherton