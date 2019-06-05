A Florida woman was sentenced Monday in Ellis County District Court to almost four years in prison for her role an October burglary in Hays.

Contessa Muncy will serve 46 months in prison on convictions of residential burglary and possession of methamphetamine. She pleaded no contest to the charges in May.

Muncy and her co-defendant, Larry Shifflet, were charged in connection with an Oct. 19 burglary in the 2400 block of Lincoln Drive. A woman saw a vehicle drive away from her home as she arrived and saw a man leaving through another door after she entered her house. The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Muncy.

The police investigation led to a room at the Fort Hays Inn rented by the couple where they found property from the home on Lincoln Drive as well as from a burglary on Sunset Trail.

Muncy was arrested in Hays, while Shifflet was apprehended after he stole a vehicle in Hays and led law enforcement on a pursuit in Ellsworth County.

Shifflet pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated burglary, two counts of dwelling burglary and one count of possession of meth. He was sentenced in February to 74 months in prison. He will pay $8,150 in restitution.

He is currently in Norton Correctional Facility. Muncy was still in the Ellis County Jail as of Wednesday morning, according to records from the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.