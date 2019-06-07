Dylan Marks was excited, and rightly so, when he learned he had been invited to participate in the 46th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl.

He also knew there was work to do in the coming months if he was going to compete alongside and against many of the state's top graduating seniors on the football field.

An all-state defensive lineman at Southeast of Saline, Marks will represent the West squad when the Shrine Bowl is held Saturday at Dodge City's Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

There is no such thing as an automatic invitation to the Shrine Bowl. On the day of the selection show in December, Marks had to wait like every other player for this name to be called.

“I was at home, laying in bed and watching the selection show, praying I got selected," Marks said. "When I heard my name I freaked out. I jumped out of bed and over the coffee table.

“It meant a lot to be to be selected for something like this.”

Being selected was the first step. Proving himself worthy of playing in this contest was the next concern for Marks.

He was a first team Class 2A all-state pick by the Kansas Football Coaches Association following his senior season. Marks also was a first-team all-league for three consecutive years and a two-time all-county selection, but almost every player competing at the Shrine Bowl has similar honors each year.

“When I found out I was selected, it made me want to bulk up more," Marks said. "I knew I was going against big dudes from big schools, so I was hitting the gym pretty good.

“I think in the back of everyone’s mind there is a concern about how you will do. But you’ve got to have that swagger and know you can compete with the best."

Marks is the eighth Southeast of Saline players selected for the Shrine Bowl, all since 2003, and one of four athletes from Saline County competing in the Shrine Bowl this weekened. He joins Ell-Saline's Nick Davenport, Salina South's Isaac Mitchell and Salina Central's Taylon Peters, with Marks, Davenport and Mitchell all expected to contribute on the West defense.

“I’ve known Isaac and Taylon from football scrimmages in the summer and Sharp Performance Camp,” Marks said. “I’ve known Nick a little longer and I’ve known Ethan Wampler (from Smoky Valley) for awhile.

“That helped because when you go to something like this, everyone’s nerves are on edge. Then you see people you know and they know other people, and that way you get to meet other people.”

There's a significant break between the end of the high school football season and the Shrine Bowl, though this year the game has been moved up from its traditional late July date.

With so little time to get ready for the game, it is tough for players to ease back into the sport after a significant break.

“We jumped right into it," Marks said. "We only have a week to prepare and the season ended almost seven months ago. You’ve got to get back into the (fundamentals) really quick.

“I think for everybody, the first day or two your body is like ‘Wow, this is happening.' It takes a day or two to adjust, but the last couple of days we’ve been drilling it and it’s been smooth going.”

In nine games during the 2018 season, Marks was second on the team in total tackles with 86, but led the Trojans with 16 tackles for a loss and five sacks. His numbers also included three caused fumbles and five recovered fumbles, and he finished with 299 tackles for his career.

Marks doesn't have to change his game to adapt to a new position, with the West coaches planning to use him primarily at nose guard, with some possible time at defensive end.

“He's a strong dude, for sure,” said Mitchell, who will also play on the defensive line. “He may not not look like it, but he's got some speed to him. He can definitely get going.

"He's a scrapper, I'd say. He likes to get up in there and go to work in the trenches.

West defensive coordinator Jamie Cruce likes Marks' versatility.

"Dylan has been working mostly at nose guard for us," Cruce said. "(But) we're pretty blessed. We've got six guys that can really play.

"He's a guy that can play definsive end or nose guard for us."

Marks has not committed to any school for the coming season, but the week at Shrine Bowl camp and the opportunity to test his talents against the state's best have increased his desire to play at the next level.

“It does make me a little more anxious,” Marks said. “I see this game as a last shot to show something in front of coaches out there. I’m taking it very seriously, just like everybody on the team.

“If I don’t get an offer after this, I’ll be a little sad but I’ll see if I can walk on somewhere.”