June 8 through 16

All times Central

Saturday, June 8

YOUTH BASKETBALL — MAYB Summer Kickoff Tournament, various sites TBA.

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Sam Ellis Tournament, Emporia.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Haysville @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City 1:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — SFG Lady Demize @ FC Wichita (W 4 p.m.), Jolpin @ FC Wichita (M 7:30 p.m.) (Stryker Complex).

Sunday, June 9

YOUTH BASKETBALL — MAYB Summer Kickoff Tournament, various sites TBA.

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Sam Ellis Tournament, Emporia.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Haysville @ Newton 7 p.m.

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — FC Wichita @ Kansas City Courage (W 5 p.m., Rockhurst University).

PRO BASEBALL — Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City 1:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO INDOOR FOOTBALL — Salina @ Wichita 4:05 p.m.

Monday, June 10

No area events schedule.

Tuesday, June 11

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton @ Andover 6 p.m.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Cheney @ Newton 5 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Detroit @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Wednesday, June 12

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton @ Ottawa 5:30 p.m., Emporia @ Newton 6 p.m.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Cheney 7 p.m.

PRO SOCCER (Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup) — Sporting Kansas City @ Minnesota United 7 p.m. (ESPN Plus).

PRO BASEBALL — Detroit @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, June 13

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — El Dorado @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Detroit vs. Kansas City @ Omaha 7:05 p.m. (ESPN).

Friday, June 14

LEGION BASEBALL — Salina @ Newton 6 p.m.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ El Dorado 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Minnesota 7:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, June 15

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Minnesota 6:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — FC Wichita @ Ozark FC (M 7:30 p.m.).

PRO INDOOR FOOTBALL — Amarillo @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 16

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton @ Salina 6 p.m.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Salina @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Minnesota 1:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

