Golfers compete in men's league play.

Obviously, the weather in the spring and early summer of 2019 has been disruptive to many outdoor sports activities. The men’s golf leagues at Park Hills are among those who have been impacted. Tuesday night league has only played thrice compared to 5 times for Thursday night.

The 18-team Thursday night league is currently led by Tyler Skaggs-Kyle Farmer who have opened up a sizeable 81-68 lead over their nearest pursuers, Tyson Eisenhauer-Danny Lynch. Jeff Malone-Jason May are close behind with 66. Rounding out the leader board are Lynn Perez-Justin Simmons (61) and Will Rempe- Caleb Hendricks (59).

In the most recent Thursday night action, Jared Cordes, Tyson Eisenhauer and Lynn Perez each shot impressive scratch rounds of 36. Steve Lunsford netted 32 for low honors there. Skins were claimed by Danny Lynch on #1 and Matt Westhusin on #7.

Tuesday night’s 10-team Division 1 has completed 3 weeks of competition. Kenton Ladenburger- Ned Albers are currently leading Trent McAtee- Justin Simmons 48-44 atop the standings. There are just a few points separating Mike Miller-Steve McClain (36), Neil “Hack” DePew- Mike “Scrape” Sewell (35), Darrell Shumway- Frank Meisenheimer (35) and Mike Manderino-Dillon Ezell (34) in the battle for third place.

On Tuesday, Justin Simmons shot the low gross (38) and net (30) rounds. Simmons also got an egg on #4 to round out a nice evening. Eldon Ford (#6) and Darrell Shumway (#7) got eggs as well.

There is a logjam atop the 10-team Tuesday Division 2 standings: Eric Larrison- Mike Koler 45; Don Hommertzheim- AC Boland 44; Doug Meyer- Steve LaPrad 43; Brian Kirby- Jeff Blasi 41. Dan Gillig- Kelly Garretson are in 5th place with 31.

On Tuesday, Brian Kirby shot 37 for low gross. Tyler Gates sandbagged his way to a 29 low net. Eggs were collected by Dan Gillig (#3), Tyler Gatz (#4), Kelly Garretson (#5), Brian Kirby (#7).

Park Hills men’s league play will continue, weather permitting.