Ford graduates from Michigan Tech

HOUGHTON, Mich. - Sophia K. Ford of Wilson was among more than 850 graduates honored at Michigan Technological University's Spring Commencement held on the Houghton, Michigan campus May 4. Ford received a Master of Science In Environmental and Energy Policy.

***

Graduates receive degrees at Iowa State University

AMES, Iowa - Iowa State University's largest-ever graduating class (5,248) received degrees during four spring commencement ceremonies May 9 and 11. Iowa State awarded 4,439 undergraduate degrees, 527 master's degrees, 132 doctor of philosophy degrees and 150 veterinary medicine degrees.

Graduates from this area include Robert Sourk II, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering, Hutchinson; and Steven Harms, Master of Science, Statistics, Newton.

***

LeTorneau University announces graduates

LONGVIEW, Texas — LeTourneau University held Spring 2019 commencement services recently for over 400 graduates who received bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Among them were Travis Goertzen, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology, of Inman.

***

Nguyen graduates from University of Mississippi

UNIVERSITY, Miss. -- James Duy Nguyen, of Garden City graduated with a Master of Accountancy and Data Analytics from the University of Mississippi on May 11, 2019 at the university's 166th Commencement.

Nguyen was among more than 5,500 students who received degrees as December, May and August graduates.

***

Craig graduates from Troy University

TROY, Ala. -- Cameron Craig of Garden City, graduated from Troy University during the Spring Semester/Term 4 of the 2018/2019 academic year.

Craig graduated with a Master of Science in International Relations degree.

***

Pyle named to the Spring 2019 Dean's Honor Roll

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- Oklahoma City University is proud to announce that George Pyle of Dodge City has been named to the Spring 2019 Dean's Honor Roll.

Dean's Honor Roll status is awarded to students who successfully complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

***

EMU congratulates graduates

HARRISONBURG, Virginia -- 486 students were welcomed as alumni on May 5 at Eastern Mennonite Univeristy's 101st Commencement Ceremony.

The following local students were recognized: Erin Brubaker of Goessel, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, Secondary Education Licensure, 6-12; Graham Stauffer of Hesston, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science cum laude; and Riley Kingsley of North Newton, Bachelor of Science in Accounting cum laude and a minor in Nonprofit Management.

***

Dean's list honors announced at Tufts University

MEDFORD/SOMERVILLE, MASS. (06/04/2019)-- Tufts University recently announced the dean's list for the Spring 2019 semester.

Among students earning dean's list honors are Nikayla Lampkins of Pretty Prairie and Rossiel Reyes of Great Bend.

Dean's list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater

***

KU law students make honor roll for pro bono service

LAWRENCE – Thirty-one University of Kansas School of Law students contributed 4,153 hours of free legal services over the past year, earning a spot on KU Law’s Pro Bono Honor Roll.

Students prepared tax returns for low-income residents, helped clients expunge past criminal convictions, represented the interests of children in foster care as court-appointed special advocates and worked with government agencies, prosecutors’ offices and public defenders’ offices.

Peter Qiu of Hutchinson completed 15 hours or more of pro bono service during the 2018-2019 academic year.

***

Concordia University names spring term honors students

SEWARD, Neb. -- Concordia University, Nebraska named 258 students to its honors list for the spring 2019 semester. Students from this are include Nathanael Patron of North Newton and John Palmer of Offerle.

The top 25 percent of all undergraduate students who complete at least 12 credit hours on the traditional A-F grading scale qualify for the honors list.

***

Local Hesston College students recognized for academic achievements

HESSTON – The Hesston College registrar’s office announced the names of full-time students whose spring 2019 semester grades earned them a place on the Dean’s List (3.90 to 4.00) and Honor Roll (3.50 to 3.89).

Students named to the Dean’s List include Nicole Cutler, Hutchinson, junior and Jenna Magana-Garcia, Hutchinson, senior

Students named to the Honor Roll include Jacob Aich, Hutchinson, junior; Nicole Loewen, Hutchinson, junior and Katherine Ropp, Hutchinson, junior

***

Whitacre named to Augustana University's Dean's List

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, announced today that Amanda Whitacre of McPherson has been named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2018-19 academic year.

The Dean's List recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above.

***

EMU spring 2019 Dean's List announced

HARRISONBURG, VA (06/06/2019)-- Eastern Mennonite University is pleased to recognize students who were named to the Spring 2019 Dean's List.

The following local students made the Dean's List: Erin Brubaker of Goessel, Graham Stauffer of Hesston, Katherine Szambecki of Newton, and Steffen Sommers of Hesston.

The Dean's List, compiled at the end of each term, includes degree-seeking students who achieve a semester GPA of at least 3.75 with no withdrawn, incomplete, or failing grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades.

***

Broadcast scholarships given to area students

The Kansas Association of Broadcasters and KAB Foundation will award $14,250 in scholarships to Kansas students attending colleges and universities in the state next school year. That brings the total scholarships provided broadcast students since 1988 to $360,000.

To earn the scholarship students must be a Kansas resident attending a post-secondary institution, enrolled full time in a broadcast related curriculum and maintain a 2.5 or higher GPA. More information can be found at the KAB website http://kab.net/programs/studentservices/default.aspx

Students receiving scholarships, their home town, and the school they are attending in the fall include: Ty Goss, McPherson, Pittsburg State University; Wesley Hager, Sedgwick, Butler County College; Joshua Irsik, Garden City, Washburn University; and Caleb Wuthnow, Newton, Pittsburg State University.

***

Washburn University announces graduates

TOPEKA -- Washburn University is pleased to announce the students in its spring 2019 graduating class. More than 700 students completed their courses for associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degrees.

Graduates include Bailey Harris of Tribune; Christian Ulsaker of McPherson; Christopher Lund of Scott City; Edgar Villa of Hugoton; Hannah Fairchild of Leoti; Heather Blackwood of Garden City; Jessica Blackwill of Kingman; Kayden Webb of Deerfield; Kolten Schulte of Dodge City; Sara McAfee of Great Bend; Shyla Mason of Leoti; and Turner Wintz of Hutchinson.