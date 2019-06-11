Topeka is expected to have a few more days of reprieve from intense heat.

The National Weather Service says cool, cloudy and breezy weather is in store Tuesday, with temperatures reaching a high of 79. Wind gusts of 20 mph are expected to whip through northeast Kansas.

The overnight low is 58, with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cool weather continues Wednesday with highs expected to barely reach 70 in the afternoon. Wednesday's overnight low is expected to be in the upper 40s.

High temperatures throughout the weeks are expected to be in the low 80s with a chance of thunderstorms late in the week.