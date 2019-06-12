Dillon stores will soon start cashing in on the CBD craze.

Hutchinson Dillons customers will find hemp-derived CBD topical products in local stores that operate pharmacies starting next week.

“Like many retailers, we will be offering our customers a highly-curated selection of topical products like lotions, balms, oils, and creams that are infused with hemp-derived CBD,” stated Dillon spokesperson Sheila Lowrie in an email Wednesday.

“CBD is a naturally-occurring and non-intoxicating compound that has promising benefits and is permitted within federal and state regulations,” Lowrie stated. “Our limited selection of hemp-derived CBD topical products is from suppliers which have been reviewed for quality and safety.”

The products will be available in Dillons pharmacy departments.

Kroger reportedly plans to sell the CBD topical products in 945 stores across 17 states.