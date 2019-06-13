CHENEY — The Newton Rebels lost their fifth straight one-run game, falling to the Cheney DiamondDawgs 4-3 Wednesday in Sunflower Collegiate League play at Cheney.

Cheney scored in the first inning on an Antonio Gauthier sacrifice fly. Micah Grover added an RBI single in the second inning. Justin Dunham drove in a run in the fifth inning. Cheney added a run in the fifth on an error.

Newton came back in the sixth inning on a two-run Enzo Bonventre triple. Corbin Lill hit an RBI single in the eighth inning.

Newton had a runner on third with one out in the top of the ninth, but a ground out and strikeout ended the game.

Kyler Castillo went four for four hitting for Cheney. Grover finished two for three.

Brigham Booe went 5.1 innings for the win, striking out three. Jack Brimacombe went 2.2 innings. Tony Horn pitched the ninth for the save.

Bonventre went two for four hitting for Newton. Cade Gonzales went two for three.

Newton starter Steven Dennis took the loss, striking out four in six inning. Dennis gave up four runs, two earned. Ruben Portillo and Zach Bravo each pitched an inning. Portillo struck out two and Bravo struck out one.

Newton is 6-7, while Cheney is 12-1. Newton hosts El Dorado at 7 p.m. today and plays at El Dorado at 7 p.m. Friday.

Newton;000;002;010;—3;6;5

Cheney;110;020;00x;—4;8;0

Dennis (L), Portillo 7, Bravo 8 and Bonventre; Booe (W), Brimacombe 6, Horn (S) 9 and n/a.