While the total bill might amount to more than $414,000, a process for recycling existing road asphalt will save the county money, said Public Works Director Bill Ring.

With the county facing budget cuts in 2020, Ring said at the regular meeting Monday evening of the Ellis County Commission that cold in-place recycling of 5 miles, about 70,400 square yards, of paved county road will save money in the long run.

“It’s a lot of money for five miles,” said County Commissioner Butch Schlyer after Ring presented the bid supplied by The Coughlin Co., Salina.

To put the number in perspective, Ring said the cost of putting a 4-inch hot mix down was just under $1 million a mile.

Ellis County has used The Coughlin Co. twice before for cold in-place recycling, he said.

“They come in with a large milling machine and take off approximately 4 inches of asphalt, run it through a hopper, they lay it out and windrow it out the back, then rejuvenate it with oil, lay it back down and roll it back in place,” Ring said.

Based out of Chicago, Coughlin serves Kansas, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming. The company has an office in Salina.

Coughlin is the only company that responded to the county's request for bids, Ring said.

“It’s been fairly successful so far,” Ring said. “We’ve done approximately 17 miles of that in the last two paving seasons.”

To try and save money in light of the county’s 2020 budget crisis, Ring said he sat down with representatives from Coughlin to find out savings options.

“Taking budget concerns and costs into effect, we added an option into the bid where we can, instead of going with 4 inches, there may be some paved roads that need to be rejuvenated but don’t need as much done,” he said. “We could recycle 2 inches or 3 inches, thereby lowering the cost per square yard.”

Four inches recycled would cost $5.88 a yard, while 3 inches brings it down to $4.13, Ring said.

The $414,000 bid is if the county would choose to do all the square yards estimated that need to be done, and at a 4-inch level.

“So that’s why we’ve chosen this route, to try and get longevity out of the roads, as well as stretch our budget dollar as far as we can,” Ring said. “That’s why we met with the contractor earlier this year to see what other options do we have.”

Ring said it might be late summer or fall before Coughlin starts on the work.

Once company officials are in the area, they’ll take core samples, he said. They’ll go out and actually core a section of road four-inches in diameter a depth of 6 to 8 inches.

“With those samples we can also get a better look at what the base is looking like underneath," Ring said.

In other action:

• David McDaniel was reappointed to a three-year term on the Joint Planning Commission. His current term expires June 30. Also on the Joint Planning Commission, Bryan Church’s term also expires June 30, and he did not seek reappointment, leaving that vacancy to be filled.

• The Commissioners asked Phillip Smith-Hanes to begin the process of allowing Osborne County to join the Regional Household Hazardous Waste Program.