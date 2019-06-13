The Hays USD 489 school board will discuss at its next meeting several topics related to the relocation of Early Childhood Connections to its new facility, including renaming the former medical office complex.

The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Toepfer Board Room of the Rockwell Administration Center, 323 W. 12th.

On the agenda is an update on the sale of the former Washington Elementary School, 305 Main, where ECC has been housed since the school was closed in 2015.

Matt Gillam, vice president of development for Overland Property Group, is scheduled to provide an update to the board on his group’s purchase of the 93-year-old school building and land to develop into affordable housing.

Gillam told the Hays City Commission at the end of February his plans were to invest $4 million in renovating the building into 15 one-bedroom apartments and three two-bedroom apartments and refurbishing the exterior.

The school board voted in January to accept the Lenexa-based developer’s offer of $500,000 for the property with $5,000 earnest money. Closing on the property will not be until Jan. 31, 2020, something that raised some concern among the board members at that meeting.

Gillam cited the government red tape in dealing with tax credits for his investors as the reason for the long closing period. He had told the board he should know this month if the tax credits were approved.

The development group has built three phases of its Stonepost apartments with 63 units nearby on south Main and near Larks Park. Gillam has said in previous public meetings there are 80 people on the waiting list for apartments.

The board will also hear an update on the construction at the former Oak Park Medical Complex from representatives of Nabholz Construction and Paul-Werternberger Construction.

Superintendent John Thissen will then review suggestions from the community for a new name for the facility. Suggestions from the public include keeping Early Childhood Connections, but also Building Blocks Early Childhood Center, Frontier Early Learning Center, Hays Kid Cave Educational Center, Oak Park Childhood Academy, The Magical Learning Place and USD 489 New Beginnings. A complete list can be found at HDNews.net.

The board will also consider a vote on dissolving the Oak Park Condominium Association. The association comprised the five previous property owners of the medical complex, including Hays Medical Center.

Also on the agenda:

• Superintendent John Thissen will give his final report to the board. The board’s next meeting will be July 1, the first day for the district’s new superintendent, Ron Wilson.

• The board will vote on the district’s renewal for worker’s compensation and cyber liability insurance, and renewal in the Kansas Educational Risk Management Pool.

• Chris Hipp, director of the West Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative, will present the district assessment recommendation. Hipp told the board at its May 20 meeting he will be asking the cooperative’s four member districts for a 5 percent increase in funding for next year.

• The board will consider renewal of membership with the Kansas Association of School Boards and the KASB Legal Assistance Fund.

• The board will consider approving the 2019-20 student fees. Fees are recommended to remain the same, with the exception of a $25 reduction for the Hays High School technology fee.

In new business on the agenda:

• The board will review revisions for the student handbooks for the 2019-20 school year.

• District administration will review the results of a wage study with the board.

• The board will review the 2019-20 board attorney contract.

• The board will review legally required changes to board policy.

• An executive session is scheduled to discuss negotiations between the board and the Hays chapter of the National Education Association.