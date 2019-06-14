The Hays Larks rolled to another lopsided victory, picking up a 13-4 win over the Park City Rangers on Friday night at Larks Park.

The game was called in the bottom of the seventh inning with storms moving in.

The Larks, winners of 10 straight, jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Hays led 6-4 after four innings before plating three runs in both the fifth and sixth frames to break away.

Hays (11-1, 10-0 KCLB) pounded out 16 hits with six Larks producing multi-hit games. Jimmy DeLeon had three hits while Brook Bannon, Matt Cavanagh, Justin Lee, Wyatt Divis and Mikey Gangwish had two hits each.

Thomas More Prep-Marian product Ryan Ruder earned the win on the mound. He allowed four runs on seven hits with one walk in six innings of work.

The Larks will continue the series the four-game series against the Rangers at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Larks Park.