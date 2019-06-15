Online registration — Visit us at www.haysrec.org and click ONLINE REGISTRATION to enroll in many of the activities we offer online!

HRC office hours — The HRC office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (Open till 6 p.m. Wednesday). The HRC phone number is 623-2650.

Deadlines for June 19

Fort Hays junior golf camp

Do you want your son or daughter to learn a great lifetime sport this summer? If so, get your child signed up. This camp is for beginners to advanced players. Players will be learning everything from putting, chipping to the full swing. Rules and etiquette of the game of golf as well as the strategy of how to play the game on the course. We will conclude the camp with a Junior/Adult golf alternate shot golf tournament for the 5th session with a meal and awards ceremony after the tournament. Participants will need to bring their own clubs. All participants will receive a T-shirt. Entry Fee: $50 Held on: Mondays July 1 to 29 Times: 6 to 8 p.m. Ages: 8 to 14 Location: Fort Hays Municipal Golf Course, 1450 Golf Course Road Limitation: Min. 20 Max. 50 Instructor: Jeremy Coulter

Kids day trip

Join us on a trip to Salina the day will include swimming, jumping, and a whole lot of fun. Your meal is included in your entry fee. Entry Fee: $30 Held on: Monday, June 24

Depart at: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ages: 8 & older Depart from: Leisure Center Limitations: Min. 5 Max. 20

National Yoga Day

You are invited to come and celebrate OM International Yoga Day. The event will be filled with yoga poses, yoga games and a lot of fun. This is a great time for your kids and yourself to experience yoga in a fun way. Namaste! Entry Fee: FREE Held on: Friday, June 21 Times: 9:30 to10:15 a.m. Ages: 2 to12 w/an adult Location: Bickle-Schmidt Sports Complex Limitations: Min. 5 Max. 50

Adult Leisure Programs

National yoga & wine day

Join us at Bickle Schmidt Sports Complex for a relaxing outdoor evening. We will take part in a series of yoga poses overlooking the scenic waves of grain at sunset. Snacks, souvenir, wine or other beverages will also be available to those who chose not to drink. (MUST BE 21) Held on: Friday, June 21 Time: 8 p.m. Ages: 21 & older Location: Bickle/Schmidt Sports Complex Fee: $5

IDD Programs

IDD breakfast bingo

Bring your appetite to Bingo Night! Breakfast food will be served upon arrival, and then Bingo will be played following. Everyone wins a prize before the night is over! Entry Fee: $3 Held on: Thursday, June 20 Times: 5:45 p.m. Ages: All IDD Individuals Location: Leisure Center Limitations: Min. 5 Max. 40