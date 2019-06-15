Grant opportunity for youth suicide prevention

TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and the Tower Mental Health Foundation announced last week they are soliciting grant applications for projects and activities that support mental health services in Kansas.

Grants totaling approximately $65,000 will be awarded by the Foundation. Applications are available on the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov/tower. Completed applications must be received by Aug. 2.

The criteria for this year’s grants include programs that promote or provide collaborative, community-wide efforts to raise awareness and education on youth and young adult (ages 0-24) suicide prevention, response and intervention. In addition, the programs must achieve broad community engagement across a cross section of the community in which youth and young adults are involved. The strategies, techniques and materials created with grant funds must be able to be replicated and will be shared with the broader community.

More information is available on the AG's website or by calling (785) 296-2215.

Fathers and sons, meat and beer

MANHATTAN — Beer 101: Father's Day Meat & Beer Pairing will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Tallgrass Tap House, 320 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan.

Price is $25.

This experience will feature five pairings of hearty proteins with 5 ounces of hand-selected beers to complement each dish. For information, go to bit.ly/Beer101June19.